A classic car event will honour a late father and car enthusiast while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Bear and Bee Garage in Grantham will host its inaugural Classic Car Show on Sunday, August 25, from 10am to 2pm, with all proceeds benefiting Cancer Research UK.

The event at the garage’s Ruston Road location will feature classic cars, food and drink stands, stalls, and family entertainment.

Ian Houlden at a classic car show.

Organised by Robyn Houlden and her brother Russ, the event aims to honour their late father, Ian “Teddy Bear” Houlden, who was a passionate classic car enthusiast.

Ian died four years ago from cancer.

The family’s Bear and Bee Garage, named after their parents, opened in November 2023.

Some of Ian's collection of classic cars.

The garage’s new event is a tribute to their father’s legacy and his love for classic cars.

“Our father used to be in business with Russell,” said Robyn.

“He was a keen classic car enthusiast, and we’ll be bringing along three of his own cars. That’s why we’re doing it—to honour him.”

One of Ian's classic cars.

“He went to all the local classic car shows and entered Best in Car shows all over.

“He was mainly into American cars, but he was keen on all classics. His vehicles even won some awards at the shows.”

The show will feature about 20 classic cars, with a cap of 30 expected.

One of the classic cars outside the family's Billingborough business.

Alongside the car display, attendees can enjoy various activities, including defibrillator training by the LIVES charity and support from the Ben Automotive charity.

Entry to the event is free, although attendees should book tickets in advance through the provided link.

“This is our first Classic Car Show at the Ruston Road location,” Robyn said.

“We’ve organised similar events in the past, but this one is particularly special as it supports a cause close to our hearts.”

The family previously ran Bourne Auto Centre but closed it when opening Bear and Bee Garage.

They also run Billingborough Cars and Commercial, hosting an American Car Show on Sunday, August 18, from 10am to 2pm.

This too will honour Ian and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

For details and tickets, visit Eventbrite.

A few spaces are still available. Email Robyn at robyn.bearandbee@gmail.com to register your car.