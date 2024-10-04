An amateur dramatic society is performing a classic play as its next production.

The St Peter’s Hill Player’s will be performing Pygmalion from Thursday, October 10, until Saturday, October 12, at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

In the classic tale, we meet phonetics expert Professor Henry Higgins make a friendly bet with colleague Colonel Pickering that he can transform the speech and manners of commoner Eliza Doolittle.

The Pygmalion cast.

Will he succeed? That is the question.

Tickets are available from https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/pygmalion-by-george-bernard-shaw-st-peters-hill-players.

