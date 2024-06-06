A launderette owner will not reopen the business after a fire.

Chris Lochrie, owner of Laundrylils in London Road, Grantham, has made the decision to close the business after five years.

A fire in the early hours of May 28 left smoke damage to the inside of the shop and customers’ laundry. Afterwards, Chris had considered launching a fundraising campaign to carry out repairs but has instead decided to keep it closed.

The damage to the inside of the building.

“It’s too much to contend with and it’s going to take months before we could reopen,” said Chris.

He added: “I’m also doing it for my mental health. I have to walk away and start anew.

Chris Lochrie, owner of Laundrylils.

“It is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make as this was not just my future, but it was a place where I enjoyed to be.

“Everyday was fun. I laughed, cried, but most of all I met some fantastic people and without them I would not have made it to this day.

The damage to the inside of the building.

Chris had to pay out for the damage to his customers' laundry.

“If I did open again, I wouldn’t be able to give it 100% and that wouldn’t be fair to my customers.”

On the day of the fire, Chris said he was “engulfed” by smoke.

The damage to the inside of the building.

The damage to the inside of the building.

He added: “It turned out it was a couple of kitchen towels that caught fire.

“There was smoke damage all the way through the shop. I had to pay out for the customer's damage.

The damage to the inside of the building.

Chris had to pay out for the damage to his customers' laundry.

“I lost customers as they had to go somewhere else.”

Chris first opened the laundrette after receiving some money from his grandad when he died.

Smoke damage to the floor.

The fire happened in the early hours of May 28.

The damage to the inside of the building.

“I started from nothing and it was really popular,” said Chris.

He added: “I worked my butt off in the last few years to get here. We had a lot of support from domestic and commercial customers.

“I appreciate the support and everyone who offered to help. It just shows what Grantham is about.”

While Chris needs to sort the shop out, he is not intending to open another business in the near future.

He said: “I am going to find my feet, take a few weeks to sort the shop and try to find another job.

“I may try to find another shop in the future and then refocus.”