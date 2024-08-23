Football bosses have condemned racist abuse reported during a recent match.

During Grantham Town Football Club’s 1-0 loss to Corby Town on Tuesday (August 20), an unidentified individual was alleged to have made a racist remark.

In a statement issued on Friday (August 23), the directors said: “The club would like to reiterate that it condemns all racist and homophobic language at its games and is totally committed to stamping out such language.”

Grantham Town FC released a statement online.

They added that any individual found guilty of using discriminatory language would face consequences.

A second-half corner goal led to Grantham Town’s defeat on Tuesday.

Corby’s Danny Gordon was on target with a 77th-minute set piece to settle the Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash.

Grantham Town travels to Bedworth United on Saturday, aiming to recover from a tough start to the season.