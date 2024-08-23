Grantham Town FC condemns racism after report from recent match against Corby Town
Football bosses have condemned racist abuse reported during a recent match.
During Grantham Town Football Club’s 1-0 loss to Corby Town on Tuesday (August 20), an unidentified individual was alleged to have made a racist remark.
In a statement issued on Friday (August 23), the directors said: “The club would like to reiterate that it condemns all racist and homophobic language at its games and is totally committed to stamping out such language.”
They added that any individual found guilty of using discriminatory language would face consequences.
A second-half corner goal led to Grantham Town’s defeat on Tuesday.
Corby’s Danny Gordon was on target with a 77th-minute set piece to settle the Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash.
Grantham Town travels to Bedworth United on Saturday, aiming to recover from a tough start to the season.