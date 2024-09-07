Sports clubs are being invited to help launch a new community sports forum.

Steven Eales, chairperson of Grantham Archers and Lincolnshire County Archery Society, is calling on clubs and enthusiasts to help establish a new Grantham Sports Forum.

The initiative aims to unite sports clubs in Grantham and nearby villages to promote underrepresented sports and improve accessibility.

Steven called for a collective effort to launch the forum.

“We all know that sports like ours—archery, for example—don’t always get the spotlight they deserve. But did you know archery can be done by anyone, even the blind?” he said, highlighting the sport's inclusivity.

“I’m thinking of starting a Local Sports Forum—a place where we can come together to promote our sports, raise awareness, and highlight how accessible and beneficial they are.”

Steven envisions the forum as a platform where clubs can collaborate, share resources, and host events to raise awareness about the variety of sports available locally.

The forum will likely start as a social media group for clubs to advertise their activities.

However, Steven envisions annual events where clubs gather to offer tasters and advertise their activities.

“I’d like somewhere big enough to have people come along and try their sport with a local ‘come and have a go’ day,” he said.

The project is in its early stages, and Steven seeks volunteers to make this vision a reality.

He hopes that with enough support, the initiative can grow to include community days and other outreach efforts that encourage public participation.

“People may think they’re too old to try a sport, can’t do it because of a disability, or feel they won’t fit in, so clubs need to advertise what’s available,” said Steven.

All local sports clubs, especially those not frequently covered by mainstream media, are encouraged to get involved.

Any clubs that are interested should email steveneales@icloud.com.