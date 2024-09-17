New solar panels have been installed at county Co-op stores as part of a £2 million investment into energy.

Co-op stores in Barrowby and Springfield Road, Grantham, are two out of eight stores to get the new solar panels, alongside stores in Scawby, Morton near Bourne, Barnetby le Wold, Clipstone, Keelby and Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln.

The sites are anticipated to produce 1.8 million kilowatt hours a year.

The Barrowby Co-op store and its new solar panels. Photo: Chris Vaughan

Brett Reynolds, sales director at Sol PV Group which is working with the Co-op, said: “We were invited to install on a selection of Lincolnshire Co-op sites, including Barrowby food store.

“Since the install of 54 individual solar panels at Barrowby food store, 31% of the electricity consumed by the store is green energy generated by the solar PV array, proving Lincolnshire Co-op’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

“Following the successful rollout of the eight trial sites, Lincolnshire Co-op has awarded Sol PV Group the contract to rollout solar PV installations across an additional 54 stores.”

Brett Reynolds, of Sol PV Group (left) and Will Tucker, of Lincolnshire Co-op (right). Photo: Chris Vaughan

With the new solar panels, the Lincolnshire stores are set to reduce its CO2 emissions by an estimated 10%.

The stores also use LED lightning and management systems that regulate heating and lighting in a further bid to make its stores efficient.

Will Tucker, sustainability advisor at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “Fitting an additional 62 sites with solar panels is a significant investment, and demonstrates Lincolnshire Co-op’s commitment to a greener future.

“Making life better in our communities is at the heart of everything we do and caring for our local environment is a vital element of that.”