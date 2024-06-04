Revolution Bar and Lounge to reopen in Grantham
A cocktail bar is to reopen in town.
Revolution Bar and Lounge in Market Place, Grantham, looks to reopen after posting on social media and advertising posters in the window.
In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “The rumours you are hearing are true.
“We are working hard getting the building ready to reopen. The countdown begins.”
Revolution have been contacted for further comment.
