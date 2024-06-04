A cocktail bar is to reopen in town.

Revolution Bar and Lounge in Market Place, Grantham, looks to reopen after posting on social media and advertising posters in the window.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “The rumours you are hearing are true.

Revolution in Market Place, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

“We are working hard getting the building ready to reopen. The countdown begins.”

Signs in the window are advertising for staff. Photo: RSM Photography

Revolution have been contacted for further comment.

Are you excited for Revolution to reopen in Grantham? Let us know in the comments.



