A college is set to receive a grant as part of a government initiative to permanently remove dangerous concrete from affected schools and colleges across England.

The Department for Education has confirmed plans to allocate funding for the removal of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a material found in some areas of school buildings.

Out of 234 education settings identified with RAAC, Grantham College is among 110 schools and colleges benefiting from grant funding for the removal works.

The college was forced to close some of its classrooms after the concrete was found on its premises.

RAAC contains bubbles which make it susceptible to water damage, weakening its structure.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of students and staff, prioritising buildings with the highest condition needs.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan emphasised the government's commitment to school safety, highlighting the £1.8 billion capital funding already allocated this year.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety of every child and member of staff in school,” she said.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and colleges as we take the next step to permanently remove RAAC from affected buildings.

“I want to thank all schools, colleges, and local authorities who have worked tirelessly with the department to ensure all children remain in face-to-face education.”