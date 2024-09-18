A renowned comedian is coming to town in September.

Ian Stone, who is ranked as one of the top 10 comedians in the UK, is coming to Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, September 19, at 8pm with his new show ‘Ian Stone is Keeping it Together’.

Ian is keeping it together, but only just! Ian still has his own hair and teeth, and also keeps a control over his between meal snacking, but what does this all matter when there is much suffering going on in the rest of the world?

Ian Stone

This is one of the many questions Ian answers in his new show.

Alongside being a comedian, Ian is also a political broadcaster and author, known for his opinions on satirical, political and sports TV and radio shows.

To buy tickets to his Grantham, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/ian-stone-is-keeping-it-together/.

Tickets cost £12 to £15.