A metal fabricator company has been commissioned by Rolls-Royce to create a stunning commemorative bench to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Grantham’s Roll and Scroll owner Chris Kennedy was approached by Rolls-Royce before the anniversary but wasn’t rushed to complete the project.

The bench will be unveiled at the Rolls-Royce visitor centre in Derby on November 11 and celebrates the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine.

Chris Kennedy, of Roll and Scroll with the bench which will be unveiled at Rolls-Royce's Derby centre on November 11, and its prototype design. Photo: Supplied

The engines were used in the Second World War and are still made for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The bench will be placed in the Derby visitor centre.

The design includes the Rolls-Royce logo and silhouettes of a Spitfire and a Lancaster bomber flown by the Dambusters squadron.

Chris even got an illustrator in, especially to paint the benches.

“It took him five days to paint the planes, but it looks absolutely stunning,” he said.

Poppies also feature around the edge of the bench, adding a poignant touch.

Chris is well-known in the area for his benches and among his work, there’s a bench dedicated to NHS key workers and another in Great Gonerby honouring villagers who helped each other in lockdown.

But with Rolls-Royce on his books, Chris is thrilled to be working with such a prestigious client.

“It’s top of the ladder for me,” he said.

“I just couldn’t believe it.

“It’s the best bench I’ve ever made.”

Chris also has a prototype bench ready to put on display at his workshop but eventually plans to donate it in some way.

The company originally wanted five benches placed at UK plants, each themed to its location’s specialisation, such as nuclear or green energy.

A representative from the company is set to visit Chris beforehand to see the finished product.