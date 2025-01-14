Communities are being invited to celebrate a day of themed games, activities and entertainment for the Lunar New Year event.

The event sponsored by Barratt Homes on Saturday (February 1) will take place in the Jubilee Hall at Bingham Arena from 11am until 4pm.

The free event organised by Rushcliffe Borough Council is supported by UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Visitors can take part in fun workshops based on Lunar New Year traditions such as red banner painting and calligraphy, flower paper crafting, paper lantern making and board game Mahjong.

There will also be a variety of free exhibitions including the history of Kei Po traditional costumes and a Wishing Tree exhibition where people can hang a wish on the tree.

Hitwrap will be serving Hong Kong style street food and Champions Coffee will be serving a selection of hot and cold drinks throughout the day including bubble tea.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s deputy leader Abby Brennan said: “Following a successful event last year, we’re excited to see the return of our Lunar New Year celebrating the Year of the Snake, welcome to all.

“Come along for a fantastic fun day out where you can enjoy an array of free themed activities from traditional ink painting, paper lantern making, flower paper crafting and much more.

“To start off the event we will be having some exciting lion dancing performers too.

“Thank you to our partners Barratt Homes for continuing to support this event which offers a variety of workshops for families and friends to enjoy.

“This event is not one to miss so make sure you come to Bingham Arena on Saturday, February 1 and join us for the special event.”

Free car parking is available on-site at Bingham Arena for up to three hours.

As the event is expected to be popular, the car parking capacity will be limited within the venue.

Managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands Mark Cotes added: “We are delighted to support Rushcliffe Borough Council in hosting what promises to be a vibrant Lunar New Year celebration in Bingham.

“Events like these bring communities together, celebrating traditions and cultures in a fun and inclusive way. We hope everyone in attendance has a fantastic day enjoying the festivities.”