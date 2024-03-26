Alive Church hosts Easter egg hunt and crafts event
A fun-filled Good Friday event is promising delights for all ages.
Grantham's Alive Church, on Castlegate, is gearing up for an egg-cellent Easter event on Friday.
Taking place from 11am-2pm, the church will host an Easter Egg Hunt, coffee, cake, and crafts.
The free event invites all community members to enjoy a day of fun and fellowship.
Participants can register on the day and receive a complimentary Easter Egg.