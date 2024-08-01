Councillors will consider nearly £550,000 in funding applications, including skills training, refurbishments, and art installations.

South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund Board will examine 18 applications for the latest round of grant monies to be offered by both the Rural Fund and the Prosperity Fund.

Decisions are made behind closed doors, however, minutes of the last meeting reveal that of the 45 applications made, 18 were endorsed by the committee totalling funding of nearly £744,000.

They included funding for a community radio station, a village store, and solar panels for village halls and community centres.

Applications are reviewed by the Lincolnshire Economic Forum and Sub-Committees, which score them.

The board is then asked to evaluate the applications to determine if they offer value for money.

Claypole Village Hall has previously received funding for its kitchen.

The applications before the board today (Thursday, August 1) include:

- Steadfast Training Ltd, of Stamford, Bourne, and The Deepings, asking for £51,500 to implement the ‘Connect2Grow’ project, which offers integrated skills and employment services for up to 13 weeks to residents facing work barriers, including mental health issues.

- Hanbeck Natural Stone Ltd, of Great Ponton, seeking £90,000 to mechanise their manual process by creating a bespoke production line for raw stone and acquiring reconditioned equipment.

- Fun Gymnastics Ltd, of Spalding, requesting £30,000 to start a gymnastics programme for children aged 5 to 12 in Bourne and nearby areas, investing in state-of-the-art equipment for a safe environment.

- The Lincolnshire Drizzle Company, of Grantham, asking for £20,000 to increase productivity and expand markets by employing three teams for event sales, creating 6-10 new jobs, safeguarding two existing ones, and adopting new technologies.

- West Deeping Village Hall, requesting £21,000 to install a new flat roof and modern appliances in the kitchen, addressing leaks and outdated facilities to support local events and offer lunches for elderly residents.

- Stamford Drama and Music, of Thurlby, seeking £45,000 to design a youth arts festival for 13–19-year-olds in Stamford and Grantham, using public spaces to build community connections among young people.

- Deepings Neighbourhood Plan Group/Deeping St James Parish Council, requesting £21,600 for a 180m all-weather footpath through John Eve Field, connecting the church, cemetery, schools, and supermarket, improving park access.

- Langtoft Parish Council, asking for £19,168.48 for two Community Cohesion Projects: installing entry signs to unite the village and adding adult gym equipment to parks to promote health and community connections.

- St Martins Stamford Baron Parochial Church Council, seeking £15,000 to install an accessible ramp for worship and community events, replacing the temporary access and ensuring full accessibility.

- Foston Village Hall, requesting £8,617.35 to replace cracked tiles and worn carpet with slip-resistant flooring, enhancing safety and aesthetics for community use.

- Pointon and Sempringham Parish Council, asking for £23,676.17 to replace unsafe 50-year-old play equipment in stages over several years, providing safe outdoor activities for local children.

- Stamford Diversity Group, requesting £18,710 for the Stamford Diversity Festival, featuring world music, arts, crafts, food, and a two-week gallery exhibition with workshops to celebrate diverse cultures.

- Deeping Men in Sheds, of Market Deeping, seeking £20,000 to restore and insulate outbuildings for additional workspace and winter use, promoting well-being and skill-sharing among men.

- Barrowby Parish Council, asking for £10,000 to install low-level LED posts along the pathway from Low Road to the Pavilion, improving safety and accessibility.

- Barkston and Syston Playing Field, requesting £6,000 to refurbish showers and flooring in changing rooms, toilets, and meeting areas after 25 years of use.

- South Kesteven District Council, seeking £80,000 for biodiversity-focused projects to enhance green spaces through community rewilding in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, and Market Deeping.

- SKDC, asking for £36,000 to fund four community art projects in Bourne, Stamford, Deepings, and Grantham, to celebrate local identity and culture through permanent artworks.

- Claypole Village Hall requesting £23,800 to resurface the car park, addressing accessibility and safety issues, and improving aesthetics to match the Hall’s historical beauty.