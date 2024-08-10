A council is encouraging groups to take advantage of new funding opportunities.

South Kesteven District Council has announced a new round of Community Fund funding for community projects, open until 20 August.

The cash aims to support a wide range of initiatives that benefit residents across the district.

The D-Day Darlings have received money towards an Arnhem 80th Anniversary concert.

It offers up to £5,000 for eligible projects, covering up to 80% of costs.

A small grants scheme also covers projects under £2,000, with no match funding

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, expressed enthusiasm about the funded projects.

“Once again, a wide range of extremely worthwhile causes are benefiting from our SK Community Fund awards, all set to make a beneficial difference to people’s lives,” she said.

In the most recent funding allocation, over £7,000 was distributed to four diverse projects.

Boothby Neighbours received £800 to establish a Good Neighbours Scheme.

The initiative will assist less able residents and build social connections through activities like a breakfast club.

The project also aims to combat isolation by facilitating transport to village events.

The D Day Darlings secured £1,740 to perform at the Caythorpe Gala in September.

The event is part of the village’s annual reunion for the 216 Parachute (Signals) Squadron.

Their performance will mark the Arnhem 80th Anniversary and celebrate Caythorpe’s ties with the Parachute Regiment.

In Grantham, Christchurch Methodist Church will benefit from a £3,699 grant to enhance its Shepherd Hall with a new sound system.

The upgrade will include speakers, amplifiers, and a sound induction loop, making the hall more versatile for community use.

Bourne’s SCIFEST received £1,135 to support two science-themed community events at Bourne Corn Exchange.

These events are designed to engage families and promote science education among school-aged children.

Groups can apply for funding by emailing communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk.