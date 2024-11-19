Community heroes have been celebrated at an award ceremony.

Winners of the South Kesteven District Council SK Community Awards were announced at the Bourne Corn Exchange on a glitzy awards evening.

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Every year we discover and honour people who have gone the extra mile for their communities.

Winners of the SK Community Awards.

“Our award winners do not seek public thanks, yet they make an immense contribution to the health and wellbeing of our district.

“Our awards scheme gives us an opportunity to recognise people who are simply inspirational and it is a privilege to say a very public thank you.”

The award winners include:

Councillor Ashley Baxter and Councillor Phil Dilks with Fiona Perry, winner of the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award.

• The Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award - Winner Fiona Perry successfully used life-saving CPR and then a defibrillator to a man who suffered a heart attack, despite never having done it before, until an ambulance arrived.

• Inspirational Young Person Award - Sydney-Lily Reddish raised thousands of pounds for The Young Minds and Cystic Fibrosis charities and supports wellbeing activities at the Church of the Ascension in Grantham.

Councillor Rhea Rayside and Inspirational Young Person Award winner Sydney-Lily Reddish

• Volunteer of the Year - Phil Whyles made a huge voluntary contribution to Bourne in Bloom and the town’s floral displays, as well as local villages to improve the environment.

Councillors Ashley Baxter and Paul Stokes and Phil Whyles.

• Community in Bloom - Bourne Town Council won for their investment in brightening the town with its Bourne in Bloom programme with floral displays in the town, the Burghley Arcade and the cemetery.

Councillors Rhys Baker and Helen Crawford with Phil Whyles (left) and Bill Pauley, who collected the Community in Bloom Award on behalf of Bourne Town Council.

• Community Contribution by Business Award - Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, ensures the caring touch within the company campaigns on loneliness and engages local businesses in a support network for all ages.

Councillor Richard Cleaver with Lauren Mann of Farrow Friends, winner of the Community Contribution by Business Award

• Community Group of the Year - Sara Long took over parenting group Stamford Mummy from creator Victoria Norton and continues the group’s work to make a difference for parents.

Councillor Ashley Baxter and Virginia Moran with Nicola Entwistle (left) and Caroline Killington-Parker of The Stamford Mummy, who won the Community Group of the Year Award

Councillors Ashley Baxter and Paul Fellows with Joanne Taylor, winner of the Judy Smith Lifetime Community Champion Award

• Judy Smith Lifetime Community Champion - Joanne Taylor is a Grantham Community Connector. She has established 10 diverse groups, created information flashcards for the vulnerable and a popular Family Fun Day.