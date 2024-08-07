A care home has held a summer party with local bands, food, and a raffle.

Richard House Care Home in Grantham recently hosted its Tropical Bash Summer Party, which proved to be a tremendous success.

The event featured lively entertainment from the U3A band, who played a variety of music that had residents dancing in their hula skirts.

Residents and staff dressed up. Photo: Supplied.

Head chef Karen Brocklesby provided a delectable spread of food, adding to the day’s festivities.

Anita, the lifestyle manager at Richard House, praised the teamwork and community support that made the day memorable for all residents.

“Richard House would like to say a big thank you to all the companies who donated to our biggest raffle ever.

Families joined in with the summer party. Photo: Supplied.

“We had lots of support from families and friends to make the day a huge success.”

The Tropical Bash saw generous donations from local businesses such as M&D Jewellers, The Boutique Grantham, Petticoats Tearooms, and many more.

The care home also expressed gratitude to all contributors and volunteers, including Gill Lenton, Zenda Dempster, and Gail Dempster, who played crucial roles in making the event a success.

The day was a great success. Photo: Supplied.

Local companies donated to the event. Photo: Supplied.

Pet therapy services were also on hand. Photo: Supplied.

