The family of a young boy who died just before Christmas are set to receive nearly £5,000 thanks to the generosity of their community.

Steven Cunnington launched the GoFundMe fundraiser for Toni-Ann Watkin and Callum Taylor following the loss of their son, Graham, to epileptic seizures.

Graham, aged four, died on December 20. He had suffered from health issues, including epileptic fits and autism, for some time.

Steven, who is an Independent district and town councillor, first met the Grantham family while helping Toni with housing issues arising from Graham’s health and a need for safer living conditions.

He said he hoped the fundraiser would help cover funeral costs.

Steven praised the Grantham community for their generous response, noting that people from all over Grantham and beyond had donated.

“It proves what I think about the people of Grantham — when backs are against the wall, the community always seems to come together,” he said.

He added that the community in his ward of Earlesfield, and further afield, always seemed willing to support a good cause and “give generously”.

The family have asked for privacy at this time while they deal with their grief.

However, in a Facebook post, Toni described her son as “our most amazing, loving, bubbly, happy, beautiful, bouncing boy”.

“Graham, mummy and daddy love you,” she wrote before quoting Barney the purple dinosaur’s famous song: “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family, with a great big hug and kiss from me to you.”

Dad Callum wrote: “I’m so sorry, my baby boy! Daddy misses you uncontrollably.”

The family has asked people to raise awareness of autism and epilepsy.

For support with autism, visit the National Autistic Society at https://www.autism.org.uk/advice-and-guidance/help-and-support.

For help with epilepsy, you can also visit Epilepsy Action at https://www.epilepsy.org.uk/.