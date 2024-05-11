“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”. A proclamation by the pigs who controlled the Government in Animal farm. “Most people show compassion, but some are more compassionate than others”. Some behave like the pigs, writes Councillor Steve Cunnington of the Grantham Independents.

Recent Town elections were overshadowed for the Grantham Independents as news broke of our friend and fellow Councillor Patsy Ellis and her decision to stand down from Cabinet and her Party. Our first thoughts were how is she? Should we reach out to her?

I wasn’t surprised by my group’s reaction as this is what I believe helped us get elected to both District and Town – compassion, care and the ability and willingness to listen. The most beautiful people I know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern.

Grantham Independent Councillor Steve Cunnington

Beautiful people do not just happen. I’ve found such people amongst the current administration, within my ward and more recently standing for Town Council. Personally it’s been a challenging yet rewarding first year as a District Councillor, challenging mostly due to housing issues and the cost of living crisis affecting many. Rewarding due to the park which we have secured for Beedon Park and the refurb of the community centre long overdue and only possible with the unconditional support of the current Independent administration.

It’s a cheesy line, but the road ahead is long and there is still much to do, both in my ward, Grantham and the district. I have said from the start and I will repeat, if my ward, Grantham and the district are in a better state than I found them last year, then in 3 years’ time I would have achieved something in my 4 years. Nothing I’ve achieved or plan for the future would be possible without the support of the current administration which includes the Grantham Independents of whom I’m proud to call not just colleagues, but friends.

Onwards and upwards for both District and Grantham Town Independents. The future I believe is bright.