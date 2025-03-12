A councillor has raised concerns about the impact of roadworks which have so far resulted in cars being scratched and a child nearly knocked over.

National Grid is carrying out roadworks in South Parade, near Grantham, until Sunday (March 16) to connect up a primary substation off London Road.

District councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, St Vincent’s), has raised concerns about the impact the diversions in place - via Albert Street and Houghton Road - are having on residents.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan has raised concerns about the roadworks in South Parade.

Coun Morgan says as a result of HGV’s using the diversion, cars have been scratched and that there was a “narrow missing with a child and HGV near the Dysart Park entrance”.

She has been liaising with Lincolnshire County Council and National Grid on what can be done to limit disruption.

The road closure. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Coun Morgan said: “I am very grateful for local residents providing examples of conditions ranging from completely unacceptable to downright dangerous as HGVs and emergency vehicles have navigated the narrow parked up Houghton Road and Albert Street’s travelling both directions.

“Some HGV drivers have had to reverse along the narrow road car lined street and others have mounted the pavement.

“After flagging concerns with LCC, I understand measures are now in place or planned, including improved signage, CCTV installation and traffic management officers on site to dissuade drivers from using the local access as a cut through.

Diversions have been put in place along Albert Street and Houghton Road.

“This is encouraging but should have been in place before work commenced.

“Time will tell how effective they are. I will continue to monitor the situation.”

A one way road closure was put in place by LCC to enable freer flowing moving out of Grantham in the evening, rather than placing four-way traffic lights at the Springfield Road and Bridge End road junction.

Lincolnshire County Council is working with National Grid to minimise the impact on residents. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Councillor Adam Stokes (Con), county councillor for Grantham south, said: “We’re doing everything we can to help residents and road users while this clutch of road works are happening.

“The fall-out from the A52 and the National Grid works there have compounded issues which some road users are dealing with by using residential roads to cut through.

“Our traffic team is carrying out twice daily site inspections with National Grid to make adjustments and to help the local network as much as possible.

“We have asked for two traffic operators to be present on site to alleviate the rat-run of Albert Street/Houghton Road. We have stressed the importance of Albert Street junction being manned.

“We have also contacted the local policing team to request monitoring and support in the area to deal with those road users who may be driving too fast for these types of roads.

“If anyone has any further issues with what’s happening around the roads in relation

to the work we are doing then I urge them to get in touch on Fix My Street or they can contact me directly.

“We very much appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience with this matter.”

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, has praised Coun Stokes' work for trying to help residents amidst the roadworks.

He said: “There has been a lot of action to improve signage and to stop the lorries using side roads as a cut through too.

“Coun Stokes and highways officers will continue to monitor the site and ensure that these actions are effective in alleviating the issues as best as possible.”

National Grid says it is working with LCC to “limit the impact” of the works.

A National Grid electricity distribution spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking essential reinforcement work on South Parade, Grantham, to meet new and future demand.

“We’ve worked hard with Lincolnshire County Council to limit the impact these works will have on residents nearby, and ensure that traffic management is adhered to while maintaining local access.

“Residents can raise safety concerns about roadworks to us by calling 105, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We know that an extensive project such as this can cause disruption, but we’d like to thank residents in Grantham for their patience and understanding as we work to improve the resilience and reliability of the local electricity network.”

Have you been impacted by the roadworks? Email your views to: news@lincsonline.co.uk