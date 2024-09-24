A council will hold a public consultation event to share information on future plans for a town green space.

Bingham Town Council have agreed to lease land surrounding Cogley Lane play area in order to help protect the open space.

A consultation event will be held at The Old Court House in Bingham tomorrow (Wednesday, September 25), from 1pm and 6pm.

Cogley Lane aerial image. Photo: Bingham Town Council.

Residents can drop in at any time to learn more about the site objectives and to share their views about any future council plans to increase biodiversity and promote the heritage of the site.

Bingham Town Councillors, representatives of the Bingham Heritage Trails Association and the Friends of Bingham Linear Park will also be available to speak with.

Anyone unable to attend the event in person, but would still like to share your views, can fill in a feedback form found on the town council’s website and email to info@bingham-tc.gov.uk or post to The Old Court House, Church Street, Bingham, Nottingham, NG13 8AL.

The deadline for receipt of the feedback forms is 5pm, this Sunday (September 29).