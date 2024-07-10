A maintenance company has been awarded two contracts to replace roofs and disabled adaptations to council homes.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet yesterday (Tuesday) awarded contracts to Foster Property Maintenance Limited to replace pitched and flat roof coverings on SKDC properties, and also carry out disabled adaptations on SKDC homes.

Councillors voted unanimously for both contracts, with praise given to the approval for disabled adaptations for the council’s continued effort to “support people to live independently and comfortably in their own homes,” said Coun Virgina Moran (Ind, Market and West Deeping), cabinet member for housing.

Worker replaces a tile on an old roof. Photo: istock

Coun Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) shared this praise and said: “I look forward to all of this money and time being put where it is desperately needed.”

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind, Deeping St James) added that it was an “investment in people”.

The roofing contract will cost £1.5 million per year for a period of two years, with an option to extend a further two years.

The disabled adaptations contract will cost around £520,000 per year for two years, with an option to extend a further two years.

In the meeting, councillors also unanimously approved for EMS Lifts Ltd to install and maintain stair lifts, through floor lights, step lifts and outside ramps within SKDC properties.

This contract is valued £120,000 per year for a period of three years, with the option to extend a further two years.