An episode of Doctor Who has sparked controversy over its portrayal of Sir Isaac Newton.

The latest installment of the long-running science fiction series, Wild Blue Yonder, aired on Saturday evening, as part of the programme’s 60th anniversary episodes. It prompted debate over the casting of Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth’s famous scientist.

It’s A Sin star, Nathaniel Curtis, played Sir Isaac in the episode, with some political commentators pointing out the British Indian actor’s ethnicity. He announced his involvement in the episode with a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Surprise!”

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Wild Blue Yonder starring David Tennant as The Doctor. Photo: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

Paul Golding, leader of far-right party Britain First, said: “The BBC has turned Sir Isaac Newton into a Black man. Historical revisionism at its most sinister.”

Political commentator Darren Grimes, wrote: “Doctor Who is now gay and Sir Isaac Newton is suddenly mixed race. Alongside pronouns and trans characters.

“The Doctor Who production team seem to be running the [Defund the BBC] campaign for us!”

Statue of Isaac Newton in Grantham.

Fans of the show responded to the controversy, with @TrilbeeReviews posting on X: “Isaac Newton wasn't Asian, you're right. But Charles Dickens didn't blow up ghosts. Agatha Christie didn't fight off a Giant Wasp. Mary Seacole didn't treat Sontarans. Van Gogh didn't stab an invisible chicken. It's #DoctorWho. Get a grip. And they say *we're* the snowflakes.”

Scott Matthewman posted on X: “Racists complaining that Nathaniel Curtis played Isaac Newton as an apple fell on him & he had a conversation with time travellers who led him to name his force “mavity”: your complaint about which bit of that is not historically accurate reveals much about you #DoctorWho.”

In response to a message on social media accusing programme-makers of “rewriting history”, Nick Pettigrew said: “If you’re learning history from Dr Who, then Dr Who isn’t the problem. You are.”

The show also featured shots of Woolsthorpe Manor, Newton’s birthplace and home, as well as a depiction of the apple falling from the tree, which is said to have inspired his discovery of gravity. It is believed to have been partly filmed in the area at the National Trust-owned property.

Sir Isaac is memorialised with a statue in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.