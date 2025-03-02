Have you been watching Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix - it is set in the beautiful destination of Costa Rica, another one for my ‘book it’ list, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Costa Rica is a paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and those yearning for a taste of the 'Pura Vida' lifestyle. From misty cloud forests to pristine beaches and vibrant wildlife, this tropical haven offers experiences that captivate the soul.

For thrill-seekers, Costa Rica is an adrenaline playground. Arenal Volcano National Park is a must-visit, offering hiking trails that wind through lush landscapes, past bubbling hot springs, and near lava-carved landscapes.

Zip-lining through the Monteverde Cloud Forest is another unforgettable adventure, allowing you to soar above the treetops, spotting monkeys, toucans, and even the elusive quetzal.

With coastlines along both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica boasts some of the world's most breathtaking beaches. Manuel Antonio National Park combines stunning white sands with rich biodiversity, where capuchin monkeys and sloths are common visitors. On the Nicoya Peninsula, Santa Teresa and Tamarindo are hotspots for surfers and sun-seekers alike, offering rolling waves and laid-back vibes. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side features Puerto Viejo’s reggae-infused culture, golden sands, and crystal-clear waters.

Home to 5% of the world's biodiversity, Costa Rica is a dream for animal lovers. The Osa Peninsula, often called "the most biologically intense place on Earth", hosts jaguars, tapirs, and scarlet macaws. Tortuguero National Park is a nesting ground for sea turtles, best visited between July and October when hatchlings make their perilous journey to the ocean.

Costa Rican cuisine is a delicious fusion of fresh ingredients and comforting flavours. Gallo pinto, a simple yet flavourful mix of rice and beans, is a breakfast staple, while Casado—a hearty plate of rice, beans, plantains, salad, and protein—is a local favourite. Fresh tropical fruits, like mangoes and pineapples, are abundant, and no trip is complete without sipping a refreshing coconut water straight from the shell.

Whether you're chasing waterfalls, trekking through rainforests, or unwinding on sun-kissed shores, Costa Rica is a destination that stays with you long after you leave. Pura Vida!