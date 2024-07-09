Councillors have awarded the contract for a new £3.8 million housing development.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet unanimously approved today (Tuesday) the contract to Mercer Building Solutions Ltd to build 19 properties, including 13 one-bedroom flats and six two-bedded houses, in Larch Close, Grantham.

The plans also include an additional two-four bedroom houses, but a new planning application is to be submitted to SKDC for four two-bedroom houses instead to cater to the housing demand in the district. Councillors decided the focus for now would be on the 19 properties.

An artists impression of Larch Close.

SKDC cabinet member for housing Virgina Moran (Ind, Market and West Deeping) said the development is one of SKDC’s more expensive ones, but it is a “legacy project”.

She added: “There was a very robust tender and the people we have chosen came out on top of that process.”

Coun Moran also told councillors the development is predicted to return up to £60,000 a year.

The proposed layout of the site. Photo: SKDC Planning

Leader of SKDC Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) said that the project will be the “largest number of dwellings within this council for a very long time”.

He added: “It is kind of disappointing it is only 19 at the moment, but it shows our intention to get on with providing houses.”

Last month, SKDC’s cabinet delayed the decision to award the contract so leaders could determine the “value for money” of the development.

Plans to build the 21 affordable homes were approved in November 2023, despite concerns over noise from the A1 and loss of open space.