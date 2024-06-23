Four local heroes are lacing up to walk nearly 30 miles for a good cause.

The employees from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) are gearing up for a monumental effort, as they prepare to walk nearly 30 miles from Lincoln Cathedral to Grantham St Wulfram's Church.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, aims to raise funds for Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), the fundraising arm of Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), which supports over 200 pupils with special needs ranging from three to 19 years old.

From left, Dave Leivers, Amber Reeves and David Bennington.

This initiative, organised on behalf of FOSA, has garnered enthusiastic support from four SKDC employees: Amber Reeves, David Leivers, Blake Hutchinson, and David Bennington, who shared their motivations for participating.

A gofundme online has been organised for people to donate to.

David, a waste operations administrator and father to a pupil at Sandon School, highlighted the transformative impact of previous fundraisers on school facilities.

Blake Hutchinson.

“We are inspired to do it simply because of the great work the staff at Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship does with the pupils.

“This will be the third time we've done the walk, and we have raised over £2,000 for FOSA.

“My son Joseph attends Sandon School, and the way he has developed and progressed is amazing.”

He cited recent £30,000 upgrades to the food tech and life skills room at the Ambergate campus and hopes to replicate that at Sandon.

Preparations for the walk have seen participants hitting the gym and increasing their outdoor walks to ensure they are ready for the challenge.

The team remains focused on their fundraising goal, aiming to surpass their previous efforts and support GANF's ongoing initiatives.