Residents are being encouraged to walk, wheel or cycle when travelling.

Rushcliffe Borough Council (RBC) has launched its new project Step into Bingham, in an aim to boost physical activity and promote health and wellbeing benefits for people.

The project includes walking and wheeling maps, developed with partners RideWise, to identify safe walking routes for all major residential routes of Bingham.

Toot Hill School met Rushcliffe Borough Council officers at Bingham Buttercross to find out more about a new project promoting a health and active lifestyle.

RBC’s cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety Councillor Rob Inglis said: “Active travel is about making walking, wheeling and cycling the preferred choice for everyone to get around for a healthier and more sustainable method of transport.

“We’ve developed some new maps offering safe and accessible walking and wheeling routes in and around Bingham that will be free to access online and largely available at local community centres and businesses.

“This is a great time to get started as we approach the sunnier and warmer seasons where we know getting outdoors and enjoying fresh air can boost our mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re really pleased to work with RideWise and partners on this initiative.

“It’s also fantastic to see local students and teachers from Toot Hill School highlight the importance of safely walking and using public transport for a healthier and greener future.”

Pupils from Toot Hill School joined Nottinghamshire police officers at the Bingham Buttercross to mark the launch of the project.

Headteacher Dr Chris Eardley said: “At Toot Hill School and Sixth Form College, we are very proud of our students for the manner in which they access public transport.

“The majority of our students travel to school via bus. The remainder tend to walk to school.

“Our curriculum teaches students about the importance of reducing the carbon footprint and their part in ensuring that we protect the environment for future generations.

“Furthermore, our students understand the importance of exercise to their long-term health and wellbeing.”

A free information event will take place at Bingham Market Place on Saturday (March 22) from 10am until 1pm where RBC’s community safety team and Nottinghamshire Police will be carrying out free bike marking and registering.

Rushcliffe Cycle Tech will also carry out free bike maintenance and repairs.

RideWise will also be promoting the project at the event.

RiseWise Chief Executive Helen Hemstock said: “We are delighted to support the launch of this new walking and wheeling map, and we look forward to speaking with local residents at the upcoming market event to hear their thoughts and promote healthier and greener travel options.”

As part of the project, there has also been improved cycle storage installed in Bingham marketplace, with more set to be installed at Newgate Street car park at the end of March.