An application to allocate nearly £30,000 towards installing four outdoor table tennis tables across South Kesteven has been rejected.

The proposal came from South Kesteven District Council itself and was presented to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund Board today (Wednesday, October 30), requesting £29,186 to install the tables.

The proposed sites included either Dyke Sports Field or Bourne Recreational Road in Bourne, Stamford Recreational Ground, Jubilee Park or Woody Heights Recreation Area on Linchfield Road in Deeping St James, and Dysart Park in Grantham.

Proponents believed the addition of the tables would encourage the use of and engagement with local green spaces for physical activity.

However, the board insisted that there was limited funding available and didn't see it as a priority.

A representative from the board, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated: "We didn't feel it was a good use of money.

"There were concerns about the fact that the equipment could disappear or the tables could just be used as a gathering zone."

Coun Ben Green (Con) was vocal about the application on social media, criticising the independent-led council for proposing to spend a "jaw-dropping" amount of money on the project, which equated to about £7,296.50 per table.

"Apparently, the council thinks this is how you 'serve' the community! Let's hope they bounce back to reality and slam down this absurd proposal," he posted on Facebook.

Fellow Conservative Councillor Sue Wooley shared his concerns, describing it as "an awful lot of money".

She wrote: "I have to say, I'd much rather it went on those pensioners who are going to just miss out on receiving the Winter Fuel Allowance."

