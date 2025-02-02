Plans to build five new homes have been refused by a council.

Applicants Hereward Homes proposed to build the homes on land off Bourne Road, Colsterworth.

The plans were to build two bungalows with three to four bedrooms, one four-bedded home and two five-bedded homes.

Proposed plans for a bungalow. Photo: SKDC

They also included parking with the properties, as well as the removal of one tree and hedgerow.

However, South Kesteven District Council refused the plans as it saw the development as too “cramped”.

Proposed plans for the four-bedded house. Photo: SKDC

It said the two bungalows were over a large area with limited amenity space that would be “out of character with the area”, as surrounding properties are large, but set within spacious plots.

Proposed plans for a five-bedded house. Photo: SKDC

SKDC also said the plans would have a detrimental effect on the quality and experience of the public path and the surrounding greenery.

SKDC did recognise the benefits the homes would bring with the local neighbourhood plan policy, but it said it did not “outweigh the identified harm and conflict with the development plan”.

Proposed plans for a five-bedded house. Photo: SKDC

Problems of “overbearing and overshadowing” were also highlighted by SKDC for the two proposed bungalows.