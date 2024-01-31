A district council has awarded over £10,000 in funding to community groups.

Funding of £5,000 has been awarded to SoundLINCS, on behalf of Bourne Community Radio, to set up a community volunteer-led online radio station for Bourne and The Deepings, conditional on obtaining broadcasting licences.

St Anne’s Church, in Grantham, has also been awarded £4,997 to fund a new community hub project.

Some of the volunteers who came up with the idea of launching a community radio station in Bourne in September 2023.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We are encouraging applications from organisations of all types and would be happy to consider military focused proposals that fit the fund's criteria in this very special year of commemoration.”

Other groups to receive funding include:

• Stubton Parish Council - £2,606 towards a portable speed indicator sign, depending on siting permissions

• West Deeping Heritage Group - £531 towards heritage brochures and information boards

The fund organisers are encouraging other groups to bid for support funding if they are planning events to mark the 80th anniversaries of D-Day and the Battle of Arnhem in June and September.

Community groups can apply for up to 80% of eligible costs to a maximum of £5,000, with the remaining 20% as a required applicant contribution.

The small grants scheme can fund 100% of project and event costs up to £2,000, with no match funding required.

The scheme is only open to groups that hold £10,000 or less of financial resources.