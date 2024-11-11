Council bosses have started cracking down on parking on a town centre road after nearby roadworks were completed.

Lincolnshire County Council has received complaints about cars parking on Welby Street, in Grantham, during the day, citing safety concerns.

Patrols were eased while works raised the road level in Market Place, Conduit Lane, and Westgate.

Welby Street parking will face a crack down. Photo: Richard Davies

They have also raised the exit to the short-term car park and added new stop lines at traffic signals on Market Place and High Street.

However, the Market Place reopened on September 11.

Since then, council leaders said there had been an increase in complaints.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at LCC, said: “A while ago, when the improvement works were happening around Welby Street and the Market Place, we eased up on parking patrols to help out with the traffic disruption to local businesses.

“Since the works have been completed, we are now increasing the amount of parking patrols in the area again, back to their pre-works levels.”

In the past three weeks, the council issued seven tickets and noted 25 illegal parking incidents.

Patrols will now monitor parking as usual.

“The message is simple: if you have a vehicle, park it properly in Grantham, or you will be ticketed,” said Coun Davies.

The works were funded from a portion of the £4.1 million Grantham Future High Street Fund, awarded by South Kesteven District Council.

Works along Station Approach are ongoing and were due to move into their fourth phase today (Monday).

Phase 4 of the works will begin this evening at Westgate/Sankt Augustin Way.

The right-hand lane from Westgate to Sankt Augustin Way will close, with diversions via Wharf Road, High Street, and Barrowby Road.

Full night-time closures are planned for resurfacing at the Station Approach junction in mid-December.

Closures are set for 7pm-6am weekdays, with diversions along High Street, London Road, and Harlaxton Road.