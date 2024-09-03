Plans for nine new homes on a village edge look likely to be given the green light.

South Kesteven District Council will review James Perry’s application for land off The Drift in Harlaxton, near Grantham, on Thursday (September 5).

The new homes will be 1.5-storey houses with three bedrooms and a private driveway using upgraded field access.

The development will use an existing access point. Photo: Google Streetview

The application was called in due to concerns about the site’s location.

Despite that, only one letter of objection has been received, and three others raised comments about the site’s state, access through Violet Close, and increased traffic.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

Concerns include poor visibility at the agricultural access and fencing choices.

How the new homes will be laid out.

Most consultees have not objected, but Historic England is concerned about harm to Harlaxton Manor and views of St Mary the Virgin’s spire at Bottesford.

Council officers recommended approval, stating the development was “acceptable”.

They said the development would cause minimal harm to Harlaxton Manor and the park and gardens; however, the high-quality design and additional housing outweighed it.

They added that there would be short-term economic benefits and minimal impact on existing residents.