Money is being invested in clearing up some of the ‘never ending’ litter from the edges of the A1.

South Kesteven District Council is working with contractors to clear the edges of the road that passes through the district, from South Witham up through Colsterworth, Grantham and Claypole.

The project is being funded by a £60,000 budget agreed in a cross-party vote to tackle specific grotspots.

SKDC Street Scene staff are volunteering to do the litter pick.

SKDC cabinet member for waste and environment, Rhys Baker (Ind) said: “This initiative is a significant investment towards keeping key transport routes clean and safe.

“The simple truth is that we wouldn’t need to do this if it wasn’t for the actions of selfish individuals who illegally throw their waste and litter out of the vehicle window, impacting our countryside and threatening our wildlife.

“SKDC has been actively seeking a solution to this issue since it was first raised.

Litter picking by the A1

“The challenge was to find a safe and cost-effective way to clear litter from such a dangerous stretch of road.

“I am pleased to confirm that following positive discussion with the roadworks contractor, they have agreed to allow us to deploy teams to work in designated areas where they will not hinder the roadworks or compromise safety.”

Litter along the South Kesteven stretch of the A1 has been seen as an ongoing problem for several years.

Residents have previously criticised the blight of litter, branding it a “never ending” problem.

In 2023, the council said it could “not find a solution” to the problem.

Residents criticised the council’s response as some said the litter presented a poor impression of the district.

SKDC said that operatives cannot legally work within 1.2m of the A1, even if there is a footpath. These works are being carried out when a road closure is already in place for roadworks, so the litter picking can be safely carried out.

Coun Baker added: “Volunteers from SKDC’s Street Scene staff have stepped forward to work night shifts and I cannot thank the staff enough for getting involved to undertake this vital work.”

The costs to clear the litter up will include staff obtaining construction skills certification scheme cards, specialist PPE and lighting.

All vehicles used will also be equipped with beacons, signs and chevrons to maximise visibility and safety.

SKDC has also invested in new bins for A1 laybys with a dedicated team emptying them three times a week and clearing litter nearby.