Councillors will consider letting a developer occupy homes earlier than planned at a meeting today.

Vistry Homes, developer of the King’s Newton project on Rectory Farm in Grantham, says it must fill homes to assure customers of moving dates and generate income for local infrastructure.

South Kesteven District councillors previously rejected a request to occupy 150 homes due to safety and capacity concerns at the A1/A52 junction.

The proposed street scene for the new development. | Photo: Supplied

The developer has been instructed to improve this junction as part of the development.

However, revised applications to occupy a total of 50 homes, to be decided at a planning committee today (Thursday, November 7), have been recommended for approval.

Officers say the request will not impact A1/A52 capacity or safety and will add just 12 morning and 11 evening peak trips.

The plan for the new junction upgrades.

“As such, the application proposals would accord with the development plan when taken as a whole, and there are no material considerations to indicate that planning permission should be withheld, although appropriate conditions are recommended,” the report before councillors said.

Unlike previous proposals, National Highways and Lincolnshire County Council did not object to the plans, though Barrowby Parish Council expressed concerns over junction delays affecting pedestrian and cycle routes.

Grantham Town Council has also objected.

The council has received 25 public objections, citing delays to junction improvements and increased traffic from the Southern Relief Road.

At the same meeting, councillors will also consider amended plans to extend two-lane queuing westbound, re-align the junction, and reduce impact on the southwest embankment.

The revised proposals include widening the A52 and A1 slip road, relocating the 2m footway/cycleway, and adding space for utilities and maintenance.

Officers will tell councillors the revised scheme will retain the signalised A1/A52 junction and its queuing lanes.

National Highways has confirmed it will “deliver the same level of mitigation as the originally proposed scheme,” while Lincolnshire County Council has raised no objections.

Only one objection from a member of the public has been received against the plans, with concerns that they would not alleviate existing issues.

King’s Newton is part of two phases of development on Rectory Farm, which will eventually include more than 450 homes. The first phase is for 228.

The developer says the development will generate an investment of more than £2million in infrastructure and local services.

This includes over £900,000 for roads and transport, with £570,000 for the Southern Relief Road.

Almost £900,000 will be invested in education, £150,480 will be allocated for health services, and a £52,212 community centre contribution will be made.

Land will be set aside within the development for the expansion of neighbouring Poplar Farm Primary School.

