Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham town councillor John Morgan attends march in London for Palestine

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:45, 21 January 2025

A town councillor attended a national march at the weekend.

Grantham town councillor John Morgan (Dem Ind) went along to a march for Palestine in London on Saturday (January 18), just before a ceasefire was declared in Gaza.

He said: “At a time when the British government is selling arms to the Israeli military, it is important that people make a stand against them.

Councillor John Morgan (Dem Ind) in London.
Councillor John Morgan (Dem Ind) in London.

“Since this demonstration, the ceasefire has begun and the first hostages on both sides have been released.

“This is a good start, but peace needs to be lasting.

“Gaza needs to be rebuilt and the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza need to be freed from Israeli occupation.”

Grantham Politics Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE