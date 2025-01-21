Grantham town councillor John Morgan attends march in London for Palestine
A town councillor attended a national march at the weekend.
Grantham town councillor John Morgan (Dem Ind) went along to a march for Palestine in London on Saturday (January 18), just before a ceasefire was declared in Gaza.
He said: “At a time when the British government is selling arms to the Israeli military, it is important that people make a stand against them.
“Since this demonstration, the ceasefire has begun and the first hostages on both sides have been released.
“This is a good start, but peace needs to be lasting.
“Gaza needs to be rebuilt and the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza need to be freed from Israeli occupation.”