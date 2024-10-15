A new town council ambassador has officially been inaugurated.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) was officially inaugurated on Saturday (October 12) in the parlour at the Guildhall in Grantham.

Around 40 people attended to congratulate Coun Morgan, including Grantham town councillors and representatives from Grantham charities and organisations.

In a speech said: “It’s been my ambition since first being elected as a district councillor becoming a charter trustee over 13 years ago to give the people of our town a real voice.

“Thank you to our new town councillors, for overwhelmingly voting for me to be your first ambassador with Councillor Wayne Hasnip as my deputy.”

Food and drink was paid for by Coun Morgan.