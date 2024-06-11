A councillor with a fear of heights will be bravely taking on a skydive for charity.

Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont ward) will be taking on the skydive on Saturday (June 15) to try and raise £5,000 for the BHive Community Hub in Grantham.

The idea for Coun Stooke to take on a skydive came about after he watched a TV programme, and then deliberated on the idea for about three months.

Councillor Elvis Stooke.

“I’m absolutely terrified, I hate heights and at 10,000ft, there’s no words”, said Coun Stooke.

He added: “I decided on the charity because mental health is a big factor in men, locally and nationally and men are always seen to be the stronger of the two when in fact they have feelings too.

“Also, with it being a local charity that does everything through donations, I already contribute a donation every month out of my councillor payment.”

The BHive Community Hub provides a number of support services to the Grantham community.

Coun Stooke added that the hub is “very close to my heart” and he would love to see the charity using the donations in the future.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bhive-place2bee-mens-club.

