Standards panels have found South Kesteven District councillors breached the code of conduct following a series of social media disputes.

Councillors Steven Cunnington (Ind) and Tim Harrison (Ind) faced separate council hearing review panels in January, with both found to have breached respect provisions under the council’s code.

According to the minutes of the meetings, not all allegations were upheld; a bullying complaint against Coun Harrison was dismissed.

Councillors Tim Harrison (left) and Steve Cunnington (right) have both faced Hearing Review Panels this month.

Coun Steven Cunnington faced two separate hearings after complaints from Coun Graham Jeal (Con) and Coun Penny Milnes (Ind) over comments made on Facebook.

In the first hearing, the panel reviewed complaints that he had liked a social media comment calling Coun Ben Green (Con) “a self-promoting pratt” and another referring to him as a “disgusting little turd,” to which he responded, “Well said.”

He also called Coun Green a “vile, disrespectful piece of garbage” in another post.

Councillor Steve Cunnington. Photo: SKDC

The Investigating officer found only the direct insult breached the code, with the panel deeming other parts ‘within legal limits’.

They ruled that calling Coun Green ‘vile, disrespectful garbage’ was personally abusive.

The panel ruled that while unwise, liking comments did not breach the code.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

However, Coun Cunnington was also found to have breached the code by failing to engage with the investigation process.

A second hearing later that day examined another Facebook comment by Coun Cunnington in which he called a fellow councillor “vile, disrespectful, insensitive scum”.

The panel again ruled this was a breach of the code but did not find that he had brought the council into disrepute.

Councillor Ben Green. Photo: SKDC

As a result, Coun Cunnington must complete social media and conduct training within six months. His profile will display a censure notice for a year.

Coun Tim Harrison also faced a hearing over complaints from Couns Ben Green, Graham Jeal, and Sue Woolley (Con).

They objected to his sharing of a Lincolnshire Against the Cull post featuring a doctored image of Coun Green’s ward captioned, ‘All Badgers Are To Be Killed Here.’

Coun Graham Jeal

The post attracted a comment from a member of the public suggesting that Coun Green himself should be “culled”.

Police later issued a fixed penalty notice to the individual who made the comment.

The panel ruled that while Coun Harrison had not written the original post, he had failed to remove it when asked by police, bringing his role into disrepute.

Councillor Penny Milnes.

The panel found Coun Harrison breached the code under respect and disrepute but ruled his actions lacked the sustained targeting required for bullying.

He must now attend training, and a censure notice will remain on his profile for a year.

However, in a separate complaint, Coun Harrison was cleared after referring to another councillor as a “clown” on Facebook.

Councillor Sue Woolley.

The panel ruled that while the comment was disrespectful, it did not exceed the threshold of what is protected under political expression.

A final hearing also took place on Tuesday regarding Coun Harrison sharing a private text message conversation between himself and Coun Matt Bailey (Con), on social media.

The official decision notice for the meeting has not yet been published.

Councillor Matt Bailey

However, it is understood from councillors’ reactions that Coun Harrison was further found in breach of the code of conduct and sanctioned with an additional censure notice, further training, and a request for a public apology.

Coun Harrison reportedly felt ‘massively let down’ and considered resigning as a councillor.

On social media, he claimed he was ‘effectively silenced from bringing you the truth.’

Across the majority of hearings, the panels acknowledged that councillors have the right to political debate and freedom of expression, particularly in a political context.

Several comments, though appearing disrespectful, remained within legal limits.

However, the panel found that certain comments or actions crossed the line into personal abuse or behaviour that undermined respect and integrity.

As part of deliberations, councillors also recommended that members “consider use of the blocking facility on social media platforms”.