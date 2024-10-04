Town councillors have chipped in to help out at a playpark.

Last Saturday (September 28), Grantham town councillors visited Beedon Park in Earlesfield to help paint the children’s play area.

Ambassador Councillor Charmaine Morgan said: “It was great to see so much work going on to improve this important part of our town that is home to so many people.

Councillors at Beedon Park in Earlesfield

“It was lovely that some local children offered to help. Alas we didn't think black Hammerite and children were a good mix without Mums' prior agreement.

“Well done Councillor Steve Cunnington and South Kesteven District Council officers for arranging this work before the playground is upgraded shortly and to all volunteers.

“There is still more work to be done.”

Coun Morgan was joined by other councillors including Tim Harrison, John Morgan, Ian Selby, Patsy Ellis, John Ellis and Marie Reid.