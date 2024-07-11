Plans to build a 24-megawatt solar farm have been refused over concerns of the loss of versatile agricultural land.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee today (Thursday) refused the application for a solar farm to be built on 43.65 hectares of agricultural land west of Church Lane, Welby. Had it been approved, the solar farm would have generated 24 megawatts, powering 9,000 homes.

There was much debate amongst councillors, who raised concerns over the loss of the ‘best and most versatile (BMV)’ land and the effect on local food production.

view looking towards the planned site from Church Lane, near Welby. | Image: Google Streetview

Applicant PS Renewables proposed to install mounted solar photovoltaic panels, inverters, cabling, fencing, CCTV, internal access tracks, an electrical substation with associated infrastructure for 40 years. Council officers had recommended the plans be approved.

Coun Penny Milnes (Ind, Loveden Heath) proposed refusing the application, stating the loss of the BMV land was “unacceptable” and that SKDC has a “job to protect BMV”.

The proposed landscaping for the site.

She added: “Solar is a relatively inefficient technology for the land it needs, solar could go elsewhere.

“It’s meant to go on roofs and brownfield land, why here?”

Coun Paul Wood (Ind, Viking) also said he “could not see the justification” for the plans to be approved.

The planned location and outline of the site.

He said: “To me it’s a balance. We need energy but we also need farming and development on land.

“This seems development on good quality land and giving it up in favour of energy, that doesn’t make sense.

“The farming land is more important than the energy land.”

Before the debate took place, four public speakers shared their views, including ward councillor Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest), Coun Alan Bowling, vice-chairman of Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council and resident John Ingle who were all against the plans.

John Ingle, who works in agriculture, said: “Welby farmers have been growing crops for decades, most likely centuries.

“The proposed solar farm is on high quality land that in the past few years has consistently produced high quality crops.

“There are alternative sites for solar and alternative methods for renewable energy - there are no alternatives for the loss of land in Welby.”

Charlotte Peacock, of applicants PS Renewables, also spoke to the committee.

She said: “I think climate change should be a priority.

“Approving this application would be a positive move towards tackling climate change and would therefore have wide reach and positive benefits for food security across the UK.”

Despite refusal, Coun Vanessa Smith (Green, Casewick) and Coun Paul Fellows (Dem Ind, Bourne Austerby) shared their support for the application.

Coun Smith, who initially proposed approval, said: “Ultimately the energy that is going to be gained from the solar panels in some respects mean this should be approved.”

Coun Fellows stated that the application was causing him a “lot of thought process” and that the “arguments against are not strong enough for me to vote against it”.

What do you think of the plan refusal? Let us know in the comments.