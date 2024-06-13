Two planning applications totalling more than 240 homes in a Grantham village could be approved by councillors today (Thursday).

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee, which meets this afternoon, are being recommended to grant permission for both Allison Homes’ plans for 175 new homes on land at Low Road in Barrowby, and Persimmon Homes East Midlands’ plans to build 67 homes on land off Reedings Road.

Both plans are on land allocated within SKDC’s adopted Local Plan, which is set aside for a total of 270 homes and also includes a new food store, which has been built along with 49 other homes.

The two developments will be built off land next to Low Road in Barrowby.

Allison Homes’ plan is an outline application and also includes proposals for a new community hall.

Meanwhile, Persimmon’s plans are a full application, including public open space and infrastructure.

Documents before the council say the developments have been through numerous revisions before coming to the committee.

How the Low Road development will be laid out.

Officers concluded that both proposals align with the Local Plan and will address the acute need for affordable housing within the district.

They noted that the proposals are of high quality. While the plans for a community hall conflicted with the Local Plan, officers justified it based on other supportive policies.

Additionally, although Persimmon Homes' plans exceeded the number of homes specified in the Local Plan, this was justified by maintaining an appropriate density.

How the plans connected to Reedings' Road will look.

Barrowby Parish Council supports both applications but emphasised the need for new or improved community facilities to accommodate the increased demand from the new developments.

They request either on-site provision of these facilities or financial contributions towards providing them elsewhere in the parish, specifically for leisure facilities, play equipment, sports facilities, and a new community building.

Additionally, they highlight the need to consider the overall provision of affordable housing across the entire Low Road development.

Allison Homes’ application has received one objection, while Persimmon’s received ten.

Public objections to both applications include concerns about infrastructure capacity, climate change measures, and access and highway safety.

There was an objection to the development of greenfield land and additional concerns about the loss of agricultural land, design quality, residential amenity, and pollution control.

