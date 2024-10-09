Two nurses have been awarded a highly commended award.

Amy Cheevers from Grantham, and Holly Musgrave from Tattershall, have both been awarded the Queen Nurse title, organised by The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

The Parkinson’s disease nurse specialists have received the title for their commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Amy Cheevers (left) from Grantham, and Holly Musgrave (right) from Tattershall.

Amy said: “The title of Queen’s Nurse is an honour and a privilege.

“We both strive to be role models for all those involved in our patients’ care. Becoming a Queen’s Nurses will enhance this and allow us to inspire others to achieve their goals and aspirations.”

Amy started her nursing career in 2005 in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Nottingham City Hospital after qualifying as an adult nurse.

She then moved to the Adult Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hospital. Amy then wanted to learn more, so she worked as an offender health worker at HMP Lincoln for six years.

After this, she moved to community nursing and became lead of the Parkinson’s team.

Holly said: “The honour of being part of the QNI with 136 years of history is inspiring and will give us the opportunity to influence policy and practice through sharing ideas and best practice, to improve patient experience and outcomes.

“To be part of this institute is the highlight of our careers.”

Holly first worked in Lincolnshire care homes, then went onto the interventional radiology unit at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

She later worked in the community for St Barnabas Hospice in palliative care nursing and then the hospice home team.

After a few years, she became the community nurse specialist working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council adult social care. She then began a career in Parkinson’s disease nursing.

On their award, Amy Evans, clinical service lead for the Parkinson’s team said: “The award of Queen’s Nurse is a well-deserved recognition for Amy and Holly.

“In their specialist nursing team, they are influencing the provision of care through working collaboratively with other community and secondary care services to improve and develop the specialist Parkinson’s service available to the changing population of Lincolnshire.

“They both demonstrate an adaptable and flexible approach to maintain safety and quality, with a ‘can-do’ attitude, influencing, leading and inspiring peers.”

The nurses will attend a presentation in London in November, where they will both receive a pin badge and certificate.