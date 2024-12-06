County schools have been named as some of the best in the region as part of a high profile national report.

Today, (Friday, December 6), the top schools in the East Midlands have been named in The Sunday Times 32nd edition Parent Power Guide.

Several Lincolnshire schools have been named in the list, including The King’s School in Grantham which has been named as the State Secondary School of the Year in the region.

The King's School, Grantham

Caistor Grammar School in Market Rasen has also been named as State Secondary School of the Year for the East Midlands and Oundle School, in Northamptonshire, is named as the Independent Secondary School of the Year.

Caistor Grammar School in Market Rasen. Photo: Google Maps

Other county schools have made the top 10 lists in the guide.

In the top state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive), Kesteven and Grantham Girls School (KGGS) was named as fourth best in the region, followed by Bourne Grammar School in fifth place and Queen Elizabeth’s High School, in Gainsborough, in ninth place.

Scene Setter : KGGS..

Bourne Grammar School. Photo: Google

In the top comprehensive secondary school’s list, The Priory Academy LSST in Lincoln ranked eighth.

Alongside Oundle School in the top secondary independent schools in the region, Uppingham School, based in Rutland, ranked fifth.

Oundle School. Photo: Google

Uppingham School, High Street West, Uppingham.Stock picture.Picture: Oliver Wilson

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is changing.

“Teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the VAT rise.

“But, there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding even more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start to life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools, it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

The guide is available online at thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table and will be a 28-page supplement in the paper on Sunday (December 8).

It includes a searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

As well as an assessment on all academic results, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of each school in the same town, local authority or nationally.