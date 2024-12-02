Officers are investigating a report that a couple who were waiting for a meeting about an item advertised for sale online were threatened by a group of men.

The incident occurred on November 27, between 6.20pm and 6.50pm, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Two people reported being threatened by three men near the canal bridge on The Drift, between Harlaxton and Barrowby.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police

One suspect used a baseball bat to threaten the couple, who had arranged to meet a man about a Fiat motorhome after seeing an advert for it on Facebook.

The incident ended when a car drove by, causing the men to flee.

Police are treating it as attempted robbery and urge anyone with information to come forward.

They ask anyone with footage from dash cams, door cameras, or CCTV covering The Drift between 6pm and 7.30pm on November 27 to get in touch.

They want to identify the car that drove past before the suspects fled.

Anyone with information should contact DC Asher or DC Lacey on 101, quoting incident 24000707224, or email david.asher@lincs.police.uk.