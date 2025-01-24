A couple are launching a new personalised gift shop, inspired by their wedding.

Kerry Cameron, 32, and her husband, former security guard Robert, 37, are opening Cameron’s Crafts in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham, on Saturday, February 1.

The couple, who are both from Grantham, got married on October 31, and had a Halloween-inspired wedding.

Robert Cameron (left) and Kerry Cameron (right) outside the new shop

It was their wedding that inspired their new business venture.

Kerry, who previously cared for her eldest son at home, said: “We had a Halloween wedding and we wanted some special decorations for it.

“We couldn’t find anything anywhere without it being an extortionate price, so I did it for myself.

A look inside Cameron's Crafts

“After I did it for the wedding, I said ‘I really like doing it’ so I started to do some stuff for family and friends, and then we held a pop-up shop in the George Shopping Centre at Christmas and that went really well.

“We then had a Facebook page and it has just grown and grown. It got to the point that we thought, ‘let's open a shop’.”

Cameron’s Crafts will sell personalised gifts such as cups, bottles, bags, hats and t-shirts.

A look inside Cameron's Crafts

They will also sell other gifts that are not designed by them.

Kerry added: “The fact we sell personalised items I think will make us stand out.

“It’s incredibly exciting. I wasn’t sure it would do as well as it has, but then nothing like this is in Grantham.

A look inside Cameron's Crafts

“I am just really excited to bring something extra special to people.”

As it was inspired by their wedding, Kerry and Robert hope to eventually expand into the wedding industry with their products and also other events such as birthdays.

On their opening day, Kerry and Robert will be holding an in-store raffle.

Anyone who purchases a product will be given a raffle ticket and this will be drawn on Saturday, February 8.

The winner will be given a £25 voucher to be used in the store.