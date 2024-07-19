A crash on the A1 northbound is causing major delays.

Traffic maps are reporting delays of more than 15 to 20 minutes between the A151 and A607 junctions, just north of Colsterworth.

AA Traffic is reporting that the road is blocked and traffic is stationary due to a crash between Heath Lane and the B1174 Great North Road.

A map of the delays and collision news.

National Highways is expecting traffic to return to normal between midday and 12.15pm, however, One.Network reports that it could be a further hour.

Police have been contacted for further information.