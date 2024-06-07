Police are warning bike owners to ensure their property is secured after an increase in bike thefts.

The Grantham force has issued a statement on social media to urge cyclists to “invest in a high-quality D-lock or something stronger.”

“In a lot of cases, the bikes being stolen have been duly locked by the owner, but the locks are being cut off with either pliers, pruners and bolt croppers,” said a post on Facebook.

Advice has been issued by Lincolnshire Police. | Image: Lincolnshire Police

“D-locks are much more difficult to break through.”

They have also advised people to take a photo of their bike, as well as the serial number from the chassis, to ensure police can access that information easily.

Advice from Lincolnshire Police’s website includes double locking the bike with two different types of lock if possible, as well as taking removable parts with you when you leave.

They suggest parking the bike in a well-lit, CCTV covered area, and registering and marking the bike with security tagging.

Victims of bike theft should contact police on 101, or by reporting online as soon as possible and provide details including frame number, cycle database number, and a photo.

Contacting organisations such as Stolen Bikes, as well as checking online marketplaces and adverts can also help to gain more information and raise awareness of the theft.