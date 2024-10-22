The beauty of the Vale of Belvoir has been put on display for a charity calendar — with a cheeky twist and an important message.

Members of The Vale of Belvoir Cycle Club, The Cropwell Cricket Club and Bingham Netball Club came together to create a Calendar Girls-style charity calendar for 2025.

The ‘cheeky charity calendar’, Belvoir Un-Valed, features brave models from the clubs posing at beautiful locations around the Vale of Belvoir — in order to raise awareness of breast and prostate cancer symptoms.

Michelle Oldfield, a member of The Vale of Belvoir Cycle Club, came up with the idea to produce a charity calendar after a personal experiece with breast cancer.

She hoped to get the word out to as many people as possible to get checked, and information leaflets about breast and prostate cancer symptoms are also included with each calendar.

Michelle said: “We think we’re invincible and we think it happens to the people next door to us, and that’s really upsetting for them but it won’t happen to us.

“But cancer can affect anyone and I want to really address that. It is important to realise that we are responsible for our own health, we have to get checked.”

She reached out both to her fellow cyclists and to other clubs in the area in a bid to get more people on board, and spread the message far and wide, which resulted in the cricket club and netball club getting involved.

The Belvoir Un-Valed calendar aims to raise awareness of breast and prostate cancer.

100% of the profits of the calendar will go to Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Cancer UK, which provide valuable support, information and research into new treatments.

“The obvious choice was Breast Cancer Now,” Michelle added.

“Prostate cancer is a similar theme. Men don’t want to get checked, they’ll always have something better to do.

“If we get one person to get checked, we’ve succeeded, and they’ll pass on the message.”

The calendar has already made more than £2,000 profit for the charities, and copies can be bought online at unvaled.co.uk, or at Christmas fairs and markets in the area.

It has been compiled by a designer from the area, who donated her time, and has been sponsored by a variety of cafes, pubs and businesses who all contributed towards the print-run of the calendar.