The next lineup for a comedy night has been revealed.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club takes place on Thursday, July 11 at Grantham’s Guildhall in St Peter’s Hill.

Topping the bill will be the cynical and gloomy Mike Gunn, who despite this has the ability to get the crowd on his side, however far he pushes.

Mike Gunn.

In his first appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, he appeared as a funeral director. He went on to appear in numerous TV programmes including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow on BBC One, Celebrity Deal or No Deal on Channel Four and Harry Hill’s TV Burp on ITV.

Opening the night will be Ignacio Lopez, who has appeared on Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and has also performed with the Wales football team.

Ignacio Lopez

Also appearing will be English Comedian of the Year finalist 2017 Darius Davies and compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/funhouse-comedy-july-2024.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show begins at 8pm.