Section of River Witham in Grantham turns murky and dead rodent spotted floating in it
A section of river has turned murky in colour.
The section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, was spotted to be cloudy yesterday (Thursday) and a dead rodent was also seen floating in it.
Grantham RiverCare has reported the incident to Anglian Water, which is now investigating.
In a social media post, Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said: “We understand that families and peds do paddle in the amenity area just downstream of the white bridge but for your own health and wellbeing, we advise not to until the foreseeable time.
“Whilst we understand people enjoy to discover the river in safe shallow areas, we do advise you to check areas upstream of any incidents such as pollution, dead animals or hazards in the river.”
Anglian Water has been contacted for further information.