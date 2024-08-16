A section of river has turned murky in colour.

The section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, was spotted to be cloudy yesterday (Thursday) and a dead rodent was also seen floating in it.

Grantham RiverCare has reported the incident to Anglian Water, which is now investigating.

The section of River Witham in Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: David Martin

In a social media post, Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said: “We understand that families and peds do paddle in the amenity area just downstream of the white bridge but for your own health and wellbeing, we advise not to until the foreseeable time.

The dead rodent in the River Witham in Grantham. Photo: David Martin

The incident has been reported to Anglian Water. Photo: David Martin

“Whilst we understand people enjoy to discover the river in safe shallow areas, we do advise you to check areas upstream of any incidents such as pollution, dead animals or hazards in the river.”

Anglian Water has been contacted for further information.