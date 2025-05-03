A town motorbike dealership has been recognised for a two-decade-long partnership with Honda at a recent ceremony.

Vertu Honda Motorcycles in Grantham has received an award celebrating 20 years of exceptional customer service in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands.

The dealership, part of the UK’s fourth-largest automotive retailer, Vertu Motors, was honoured at a special event where Jon Ireland, Vertu Motorcycles brand director, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Jon Ireland with the award. Photo: Supplied

Jon Ireland reflected on the achievement, saying: “Our team at Vertu Honda Motorcycles Grantham is a well-oiled machine, each member playing a crucial role in delivering top-notch service.

“This award celebrates two decades of unwavering commitment and passion for what they do.”

“We believe that every customer interaction is an opportunity to create a lasting impression.

From left, Ben Brown, Jamie Targosz, John Robertson, April Malin, Edijs Kovacs, Jon Ireland, Mark Scoffield, Maria Kinning, Adam Corney, Paul Church and Daniel Meek. Photo: Supplied

“Our goal is to ensure that every rider leaves our dealership with a smile and a sense of satisfaction.”

Chris Taylor, group operations director at Vertu Motors, expressed pride in the dealership’s growth, recalling its opening in 2001.

“Since then, the dealership has developed into a destination dealer for bikers from near and far to enjoy.”

Jon Ireland with the award. Photo: Supplied

Since then, it has become a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from across the region.

“Our long-standing partnership with Honda has grown and gone from strength to strength over the last two decades,” added Chris.

The award was presented by Neil Fletcher, head of Honda Motorcycles UK, and John McGuinness MBE, a British road racing legend.

The recognition is a testament to the strong partnership between the dealership and Honda, as well as the dealership’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.